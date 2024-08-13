Google Wallet now lets you add passports, library cards, and health insurance, thanks to AI

Ahead of its Made By Google event, where we expect big new Pixel 9 phone reveals, Google has released the AI-powered update to Android’s Wallet app, which was announced at Google I/O 2024. This update will make it much simpler to save a broader range of digital passes (if you live in the US, that is).

Previously, Google Wallet allowed you to add and save payment cards, transit passes, loyalty cards, gift cards, and some ID cards, with one final extra option letting you take pictures of anything else you might want to add with a QR code or barcode. That Photo mode has received a major overhaul in the latest app update; it’s now labeled Everything Else, and it recognizes a much more comprehensive range of pass types, which are:

Business card

Car insurance

Driver’s license

Events & tickets

Health insurance

ID card

Library card

Loyalty card

Passport

Residence permit

Student ID

Tax ID card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

Other

Simply hit the Add to Wallet button on the main page, select Everything Else, take a picture of it, edit any details that the AI scanned incorrectly, and press Save.

Android's Google Wallet is getting a refresh (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Just like your other Wallet additions, these items can be shared with your other Google Wallets. With the exception of passes that contain sensitive info – such as those related to health or government ID – they’ll stay only in the Wallets you manually add them to.



This Google Wallet update certainly makes it feel much more like a real wallet – especially with the addition of Driver’s licenses – but we wouldn’t recommend having it fully replace the real thing. While a digital version of some ID might help in emergency situations, we expect nine times out of ten a photo of your driver’s license or passport won’t cut the mustard.

If you’re still seeing the old Photo option, it’s because you aren’t a US-based Android user or because the update hasn’t yet rolled out to your device. Keep an eye out for it, and the feature should be in your Wallet app soon enough.

