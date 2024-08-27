Google has quietly confirmed that Android 15 is launching in October

Usually a new flagship Pixel phone would launch with a new version of Android, but this year Google did things differently, launching the Pixel 9 series earlier in the year than is typical for its new flagship phones.



And as for Android 15? Well, we’re still waiting for that. But the company has now at least revealed the month during which this software update will roll out.

As spotted by Android Authority, Google has now updated the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update, which is what users who choose to exit the Android 15 beta will see, and at the top of those release notes is a line stating that that Android 15 will be available in October.

Since these are official Google release notes we can take this as confirmation that this is when Android 15 will land, even though it’s an oddly low-key way for Google to make such a major announcement.

(Image credit: Google / Android Authority)

A one-month window

The notes don’t get more specific, so we don’t know exactly when in October the finished version of Android 15 will roll out, but Android Authority has heard from a source that Android 15 may roll out around the middle of the month.

So we could still be looking at quite a long wait, and even when it does roll out it will initially only land on Pixel phones, with other manufacturers having to prepare their own versions of Android 15 for their devices.

So if you own a Samsung, OnePlus, or other brand of Android phone, then you could be waiting weeks beyond that, or even longer in some cases.

Still, hopefully the Android 15 update will be worth the wait. Based on betas and leaks, it could include things like a battery health percentage, lock-screen widgets, a Private Space to hide sensitive apps, support for Bluetooth Auracast, and a whole lot more.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So it could breathe new life into aging Android phones, and should even be a desirable update for brand-new handsets like the Google Pixel 9 Pro.