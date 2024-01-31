Google and Samsung’s version of AirDrop is now rolling out to Android devices

Android’s version of Apple’s AirDrop feature is finally starting to roll out to Pixel devices following its announcement at CES 2024 earlier this year.

Google’s Nearby Share and Samsung’s Quick Share have always behaved a lot like AirDrop. The functions allow you to quickly exchange files and photos with nearby devices, but annoyingly only work with devices using the same sharing system – so if you were using a Samsung Galaxy phone and your buddy had a Google Pixel then you’d have to transfer files a different way.

At CES 2024 Google and Samsung revealed that Google’s Nearby Share will be renamed Quick Share (following an accidental tease of this renaming at the end of 2023), and that Samsung and Google devices will be able to share files with each other – as well as with other Nearby Share compatible devices like Chromebooks and other Android phones – finally making Nearby Share / Quick Share a proper Android version of AirDrop.

Eventually, this new Quick Share system will expand to Windows machines too, though there hasn't yet been any indication as to when this might happen.

Google may have started rolling out Quick Share to some Android users. One user reports seeing the new Quick Share (formerly called Nearby Share) on their Pixel phone.Let me know if you see Quick Share on your Android device!Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/hqfVk4XvaTJanuary 31, 2024 See more

Now, as reported by Mishaal Rahman, several Pixel users are seeing that Quick Share has rolled out to their devices, suggesting that a wider release is imminent. Non-pixel users are also replying to Rahman’s post with screenshots showing the new Quick Share on their Samsung and OnePlus devices.

We haven’t yet seen the change on any of our Pixel phones – this writer’s Pixel 6 still shows Nearby Share – but we’ll be on the lookout for the small but significant update to Android’s sharing system.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Alongside this Quick Share change, Samsung phones can expect a few other updates soon with the rolling out of the One UI 6.1 update.

Lock screen widgets, improved battery protection settings, and some impressive AI photo edits are launching on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, as well as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 devices will also see some updates, but will miss out on the AI features.