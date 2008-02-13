Saft 10.0.3 review

Safari is really annoying. Despite version 3's new features it still lags behind Firefox and Opera, and yet its speedy nature and clean UI make it tempting to use nonetheless. Saft aims to plug the holes that Apple hasn't filled itself, adding functionality to Safari, much of which is user-definable.

Installed as a plug-in or used as a launcher (whereupon it launches Safari and 'injects' itself into the browser), Saft adds a slew of handy options. Some will be of little interest - full-screen and kiosk modes, for example - but a number of features grabbed our attention. In use, type-ahead support is the most successful.

More Efficient

This enables you to search a web page just by typing (subsequently using C+G/C+S+G to access next and previous instances of your term), and is quicker and more efficient than using Safari's Find bar. Single-page PDF export also works well, as does Saft's capability to save and open sessions.

Saft's ad-blocking is less effective: it aims to block content on a generic basis (pop-ups/banners/animations), but also provides options for blocking elements via URL match patterns. Using this, we successfully removed banners from several websites, but some sites were subsequently rendered unusable. Keyword shortcuts were also variable in effectiveness, often simply not working - a far cry from Firefox's equivalent capability.

But aside from these shortcomings and a sprinkling of typos, the most irksome thing about Saft is paying for things Apple should have included in the first place. Still, $12 for bringing Safari fairly close to Firefox and Opera standard - even if you only use type-ahead search and sessions - will be a small price to pay for many die-hard users of Apple's browser.