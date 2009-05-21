Sharkoon X-Tatic headphones review

It's a fact: in-game surround sound enhances the video game experience - making your favourite shooter or RPG more immersive, and giving you an edge when it comes to gameplay.

Yet not all of us have our games console tied into an AV system, or want to conduct late-night sessions at teeth-rattling volumes. Sharkoon has a solution: X-Tatic Dolby Digital surround headphones.

If you can hear those zombies shuffling up behind you, you've a better chance of shooting your way to another level.

I used them with an Xbox 360, but they are also compatible with the PS3 and PCs (USB mic adaptor supplied). In-game chat is supported.

The cans are tethered to an outboard DD processor in the Sound Control Unit (SCU), which offers an assortment of time delay tweaks for both digital and analogue inputs, Dynamic Range Control plus support for a second headset; there's also a separate volume controller, which decodes the optical feed from the Xbox and routes it to a nested array of four speakers in each earpiece.

