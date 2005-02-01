Epson Stylus Photo R800

The R800 uses Ultra-Chrome Hi-Gloss pigment inks to offer maximum print durability. Under Epson's test conditions (indoor display, mounted under glass, fluorescent lighting), glossy prints should last in excess of 80 years, and matt prints in excess of 100.

The conventional photo magenta and photo cyan inks are replaced by red and blue, for improved colour rendition in these areas. There's a matt black ink for matt papers and a gloss optimiser for a smooth finish to gloss papers.

The R800 is not much bigger than Epson's R200. Operation is straightforward, thanks to the Epson PhotoQuicker software, which both models share.

Our borderless A4 print took 6 minutes 44 seconds to emerge, so maybe the eight-ink Ultrachrome system and smaller droplet size (just 1.5 picolitres) slows things down compared to the cheaper R200. Print quality was first-rate, though the colours looked fractionally paler compared to rival printers. Rod Lawton