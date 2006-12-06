Toshiba TDP-MT200 review

Part of Toshiba's home projector range, the TDPMT200 is specifically designed to be a movie projector. This largely comes from the use of the widescreen DLP technology, which is perfect for showing films but hinders the PC display because the scaling required adds a slight blur to the image.

While the Toshiba is perfectly usable for games and presentations, the image you get won't be as sharp as with some rival units.

At the Toshiba's heart is a 854x480 DLP chip that gives the unit its excellent 2,500:1 contrast ratio. It runs a 4x colour wheel, which is good because it means there's no noticeable 'rainbow' effect at the edges of bright colours, which is annoying and can happen with models using a 2x colour wheel. Plus, there's a backlit remote control.

In use we were treated to gorgeous colour reproduction that's very vibrant for a DLP projector. It's also very quiet - something which really can't be underestimated for a projector intended to have a primary task of showing films.

However, Toshiba projectors can saturate very bright colours, and the MT200 does suffer from this. We also found the remote control and menu system confusing and slow to use.

For a projector with this level of film quality £720 should be a snip, but the Toshiba's price seems a little high. In testing, we got an excellent film performance with good colours and a sharp image. But desktop display results were hindered by the widescreen display, meaning the image had to be stretched to fit across the 16:9 shape, so the images weren't all as sharp as they should have been.