Overall, Parallels Access is a great remote access program that brings a lot to the party, including great ease of use, a clever interface, and powerful security.

Finding the best remote desktop software will give you 24-hour, seven days-a-week access to your computer and its files from other devices. Parallels Access is one of the most popular remote access programs available because of its simple, reliable service. It’s largely aimed at those who want to access a computer from a mobile device, but computer to computer connections are also possible.

In this Parallels Access review, we’ve delved deeper into the exact features this program includes. We’ve looked at everything from its prices and value for money to security and useability. And overall, there was a lot to be impressed with.

Parallels Access: Plans and pricing

There are three different Parallels Access plans available. Single users can sign up for a one-year plan for $19.99. It enables the connection of unlimited mobile devices and up to five computers. The same tools can be accessed at a discount by purchasing a two-year plan for $34.99.

Parallels Access provides three subscription options. (Image credit: Parallels)

Finally, the Parallels Access Business plan costs $49.00 per year. Unlimited user accounts can be created, and an account administrator will have the power to manage user permissions and access. Again, unlimited mobile devices and up to five computers can be connected. Extra computers can be added for $49.00 per year per lot of five. A seven-day free trial is available with all plans.

Parallels Access: Features and utilities

Parallels Access is heavily targeted at those who want to access their desktop computers from a mobile device. On Android devices, you can run desktop applications directly from your phone. The mobile user interface has also been simplified to enable easy navigation.

Parallels Access comes with numerous mobile-specific features. (Image credit: Parallels)

One feature that really stands out is Parallels Access’ Lock’n’go Magnifying Glass. Basically, it enables users to zoom in by tapping and holding the desired section of their mobile screen. Clicks and other actions are then made much more accurate.

Parallels Access also comes with great file-share features that enable you to rapidly transfer files between your computer and mobile device. Additionally, its clever user interface makes it easy to access files on any connected devices, along with cloud storage accounts.

Parallels Access: Setup

Setting up Parallels Access is rapid and only involves four simple steps. First, install the software on the computer you want to access remotely. Both Mac and Windows versions are available. Follow the prompts and create a new user account once the installation is complete.

Getting set up with Parallels Access shouldn’t take more than ten minutes. (Image credit: Parallels)

Next, you need to go to the device you want to access your computer from and install the relevant app. Android and iOS versions both exist. If you want to access your computer from another desktop or laptop, you can use the web version.

Parallels Access: Interface and performance

In short, Parallels Access has one of the best user interfaces we’ve seen with remote computer access software. It’s unique and very cleverly designed, and it eliminates many of the difficulties of managing a computer from a mobile device.

The Parallels Access mobile interface is clever and unique. (Image credit: Parallels)

For example, the app allows users to view their computer screen in mobile view. This significantly simplifies regular tasks by minimizing the amount of information on your phone’s small screen. Note, however, that you can still view your computer screen without any modifications if needed.

In terms of performance, Parallels Access also excels. With a 50Mbps internet connection between an Android smartphone and a Windows laptop, its user interface was smooth and processed actions without lag. One thing we did notice was that it took over five minutes to configure a connection between our mobile and computer devices, so keep that in mind.

Parallels Access: Security

Your Parallels Access use will be protected by a range of top-level security features. These include modern SSL data security and 256-bit AES encryptions. At the same time, all data transfers are made directly between devices. Nothing you send will ever be stored or accessed on the Parallels Access servers. It’s also possible to configure your security features if you’re worried about others physically accessing your remote computer while you’re away.

Parallels Access uses industry-standard encryption and other security tools. (Image credit: Parallels)

Parallels Access: Support

A Parallels Access subscription includes 24/7 live support every day of the year. If you have problems, you can simply sign into your account and contact support by phone, live chat, or email ticket submission.

What’s more, Parallels Access offers social media support via Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram. An active community forum also exists where users can turn to each other for support. Finally, there’s a great knowledge base containing detailed user guides and documentation.

Parallels Access: Final verdict

All things considered, Parallels Access is one of the best remote desktop connection managers available. It offers a great range of remote access features and is very competitively priced. At the same time, its user interface is one of the best we’ve used, and the ability to access desktop apps in a mobile-friendly manner is invaluable. Ultimately, Parallels Access is suited to any individual or team that needs to access or monitor their desktop computers from another location.

The competition

Parallels Access is one of the best remote computer access programs available, but there are a couple of alternatives worth considering. For example, we’d recommend taking a close look at TeamViewer. It is significantly more expensive, with commercial licenses starting from $49 per month, but it includes a selection of more advanced tools and management features. These include IoT device control, remote mobile access, and a remote support interface.

