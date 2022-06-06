Xbox Games Extended Showcase coming June 14 with 'deeper looks' at gameplay

Audio player loading…

Not content with stopping at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase this week, Microsoft has now revealed that a second presentation will follow on June 14.

Calling this the Xbox Games Extended Showcase, you won't get any new reveals here that we're not seeing in the main event or Summer Game Fest 2022. Outlined by Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), this second presentation "will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators."

Promising an "approximately" 90 minute broadcast, this basically means we're getting some extra footage and behind-the-scenes interviews. So, don't expect any flashy new trailers or surprise reveals during the Extended Showcase. The showcase goes live on June 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST.

A familiar approach

It's not the first time Microsoft has gone for the dual showcase approach. We got some big announcements during the Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021, giving us significant updates for games like Forza Horizon 5. Following this event, developer Playground Games was interviewed during the follow-up Extended Showcase.

It's a complimentary approach that worked pretty well previously. It let Microsoft focus on the big reveals at the main event, but still catered to those looking for a more in-depth view at upcoming games. Judging by its statement, we can likely expect a similar approach for 2022.