The techradar holiday wishlist

PlayStation 4 20th Anniversary Console

OK, I already have the standard black PS4, but having been a PlayStation fan since my brother and I pooled our pocket/chore money together to buy the original PlayStation back in 1996, I'm absolutely in love with this incredibly rare edition of the PS4 that comes in the same iconic grey as the PS1. Sony still occasionally gives them away in competitions, and there are some going on eBay for ludicrous sums, but it looks like Santa will be my only hope on getting my hands on one.

Microsoft Surface Book

When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book, I was a bit baffled. It had just spent the last 50 minutes or so telling me the laptop form factor was dead, and now here was a tablet that turned into a laptop. I've heard loads of good things about Microsoft's Surface tablets, but with the attachable keyboard I could actually use one of these for writing on. It appears to be pretty powerful as well. I'd never buy one, but I'd be pretty happy to see one stuffed into a grotesquely misshapen stocking.

Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass

I'm loving Star Wars Battlefront and have been playing it so much I'm now quite a formidable force on the battlefield. It's great fun and certainly captures the feel of Star Wars in places, but I have to admit there's not much content in the base game. Maybe I've been spoiled by the sprawling epics of Witcher 3 and Fallout 4, but with only four planets and a handful of game modes, I'm starting to want more.

The Season Pass promises loads of new content to satisfy my needs including new planets, game modes and heroes to play as – the problem is, it's almost as expensive as the normal game. So Santa, be a dear and let me headshot Rebel scum in a galaxy far, far away on Christmas morning.