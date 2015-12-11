Here's how Anonymous is going after Donald Trump

The hacker cabal known collectively as Anonymous is taking shots at none other than Donald Trump.

The group issued a threat to Trump via YouTube, calling out the 2016 presidential candidate (oh geez) for comments Anonymous believes to be dangerously controversial or detrimental to the US.

"It has come to our attention that you want to ban all Muslims from entering the United States," says the video message. "This is what ISIS wants. [...] The more the United States appears to be targeting Muslims, not just radical Muslims, you can be sure that ISIS will be putting that on their social media campaign."

"Donald Trump, think twice before you speak anything," the video concludes. "You have been warned…"

Trump's vehement discrimination of Muslims kicked into high gear following the San Bernardino shooting earlier this month, perpetrated by a married couple. The female shooter professed loyalty to ISIS, the militant extremist group, while her husband is said to have been supportive of the group.

Trump has made several inflammatory, anti-Islam statements since the shooting, going as far as proposing a ban on all Muslim travel to the US.

Given the, well, anonymous nature of the group, it's difficult to say exactly what they have up their sleeve, though US Uncut reports that they already crippled one of Trump's websites with a DDoS strike.

Anonymous also called for a disruption of ISIS' social media today in what it's dubbing "ISIS Trolling Day," in which multiple online channels, pages, and hashtags used by ISIS were overtaken by mocking anti-ISIS images and other propaganda.

