Announcing TechRadar's Best of CES 2014 winners

We've racked up thousands of miles on our fitness bands of choice pounding the showfloor at CES 2014 this week to find you the best of the best tech that the show has to offer in TechRadar's Best of CES 2014 Awards sponsored by DTS.

This year's show has had everything from cameras to cars, Bravias to Bayhem - so it's been no small feat to whittle the huge array of products launched down into a greatest hits collection.

But some products stand head and shoulders above the rest, touting envelope-pushing tech, environmental credentials and pure lust factor: so take a bow, Toyota FCV, TechRadar's Best in Show.

Yes, car tech is officially on the map as our expert judges award the hydrogen-powered car the top spot and Toyota planning to mass produce the car in 2015.

But on to more traditional tech: our favourite phone of the show is Sony's Xperia Z1 Compact proving that good things really can come in small packages, while Samsung racked up Best Tablet with its 12.2-inch Galaxy Note Pro 12.2.

Game on

It's been a decent year for gaming as Sony's game-streaming service Playstation Now does away with the console so you can play PS games on a TV, phone or tablet, earning it the title of Best App/Software.

Is 2014 the year that wearable tech finally hits the mainstream? Looks like it, with the LG Lifeband Touch taking Best Fitness Tech and the swanky new Pebble Steel nabbing Best Wearable Tech.

But it was Valve's Steam Machines that stole hearts and minds as it took the People's Choice award for generating the most excitement and buzz on the show floor and online.

TechRadar's Best of CES 2014 Awards: the full list of winners

Best in Show: Toyota FCV

People's Choice: Steam Machines

Best Cell Phone: Sony Xperia Z1 Compact

Best Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

Best Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Best TV: Sony Bravia X9

Best Digital Camera: Nikon D3300

Best Audio Accessory: Rocki

Best All-in-one Computer: Samsung Ativ One 7

Most Unique Product: Monster DJ Go

Best Car Tech: Audi Tablet

Best Home Theatre Product: Dish Super Joey

Best Gaming Peripheral: Steam Controller

Best Fitness Tech: LG Lifeband Touch

Best Wearable Tech: Pebble Steel

Best Mobile Device Accessory: Mophie Space Pack

Best App/Software: Playstation Now

Best In-home Gizmo: Nest Protect

Best Green Product: Toyota FCV

Best Steam Box: Gigabyte Brix Pro