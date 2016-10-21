Winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year announced – and it was shot on a GoPro

Beating almost 50,000 entries from 95 countries, American photographer Tim Laman has been named as Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 for his vertigo-inducing shot of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan.

© Tim Laman / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

While many contest-winning images are taken with high-end DSLRs, Tim captured his breathtaking shot, titled Entwined Lives, with a remotely triggered GoPro HERO4 Black action camera.

Tim spent three days rope-climbing the 30-metre tree to position a set of GoPros that he could then trigger remotely when an orangutan made its way up the tree – they have a mental map of the likely fruiting trees, so Tim knew that after one had feasted there it would return to feed again.

This image was taken in one of the few remaining orangutan refuges in Indonesian Borneo – Tim had long visualized the shot, looking down on the orangutan within its forest home.

We've got a few more winning images from this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year below, and you can see all the winners from October 21 at the Natural History Museum in London. The exhibition will tour the UK and overseas later in the year.