Wii Shop Channel shuts down after 12 years

It may not have come as as a surprise, but it still hurts. After 12 years, Nintendo has shut down the Wii Shop Channel.

Nintendo announced in 2017 that it was beginning the discontinuation of the Wii Shop Channel. The shut down began on March 26, 2018, with Nintendo blocking the ability to add points to the Wii Shop Channel using either a credit card or Nintendo Points Card.

However the final reckoning day, when users could no longer purchase content from the Wii Shop Channel, was announced as January 30, 2019. And that fateful day is finally here.

Wii're all in this together

New Super Mario Bros. Wii

So, what if you still had unused Wii points? Unfortunately, it looks like any unspent points are non-refundable and you will have lost them – though you were given nearly three years notice after all.

For those who have already bought WiiWare or Virtual Console titles, don't panic. You will still be able to re-download this content and use the Wii System Transfer to move items from the Wii to the Wii U. However, at some point in the future these services will also be closed (but Nintendo hasn’t settled on a date yet).

Don't stop the music

Wii Sports

The Wii Shop Channel may be gone but that doesn't mean the internet isn't filled with the store's true legacy – the Wii Shop Channel main theme. So, one last time, let's listen to its joyful tones together (before barrelling down a rabbit hole of remixes).

RIP Wii Shop Channel (December 10, 2006 - January 30, 2019).