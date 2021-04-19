When is Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

Wondering when the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale is landing on Disney Plus? You can watch the final episode of the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes-fronted spin-off on Friday, April 23. We're building up to a big finale, as the Flag Smashers plan a fresh assault on the Global Repatriation Council – and Sam finally, hopefully, has the will to take on the mantle of Captain America for good.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 should bring disgraced government-endorsed Captain America John Walker back into the story, too – episode 5's mid-credits sequence teased Walker forging his own shield, meaning we could see him take on the US Agent persona from the Marvel comics in this next episode.

Read on for a full rundown of The Falcon and Winter Soldier's release schedule, and the exact time new episodes land on Disney Plus.

When is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 will be released on Friday, April 23, at midnight PDT/3AM EDT/8AM GMT. This is the season finale – but most Disney Plus originals release at this time on Fridays, including past episodes of this show.

The latest MCU series follows Sam and Bucky as the duo try to acclimatize to life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The duo were two of the heroes Blipped out of existence by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but they were brought back to life after the remaining Avengers reassembled the Infinity Stones and reversed Thanos' original act.

Now, they're facing threats both new and old, including the Flag Smashers, Bucky's old enemy from Captain America: Civil War – Helmut Zemo – and a new Captain America. Hey, nobody said it would be easy for them despite their return.

Read on for a full release schedule of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release schedule

Want to see the full list of episodes coming to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus their release dates? Even though the season is over, we've got that listed below if you're curious. Episodes of this show have ran between 45 minutes and an hour, making it a little longer than WandaVision was.