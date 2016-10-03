Sky VR app launches with a host of cool content (and David Beckham)

UK broadcast giant Sky has launched its very own VR App - showcasing its efforts in the burgeoning world of virtual reality.

The appropriately named Sky VR App will allow anyone (even outside the UK) with a VR headset, from the low-rent Google Cardboard to the likes of Samsung's Gear VR, to view a range of high-quality content through the app.

The all-important VR footage itself includes a host of major sporting events, including a brilliantly visceral Anthony Joshua boxing bout, plenty of virtual David Beckham (who performs in a really nice intro video), and a potentially fascinating concept of VR ballet footage from the English National Ballet's production of Giselle to come later in the year.

There is also partner content which includes footage from the Star Wars red carpet and clips from Disney's The Jungle Book.

Although it's starting as a pure 360-degree video experience, Sky has promised to develop the app over the coming months: "introducing more immersive VR features to improve the experience."

It's available for Android or iPhone in the normal places, and, if you're near the O2 arena in London and you're lucky, Sky will be giving away thousands of Google Cardboards to people visiting the Sky Backstage area from 20 October.

TechRadar will be bringing you a full interview with the people behind the Sky VR app later this week.