Microsoft wearable could send your money to charity if you don't work out

The next time you put on a Microsoft fitness device, you might have to specify exactly what you're looking to lose – weight, or the contents of your bank account.

A student dev team at Microsoft's eighth summer school hack lab in the Russian city of Kazan have put together a wearable concept that's capable of tracking your movements.

So far, so standard fitness tech. The twist? Should it detect that you've been a lazy bones and skipped out on a run, it'll send money from your bank account to a charitable cause.

Mo' money, mo' problems

The wearable's body and gyro sensor readouts had originally been intended for a lie detector before the team landed on the conditioning concept.

"Eventually [the students] turned to behavioural economics," said Microsoft's John Kaiser.

"In theory, a bracelet could be configured to automatically trigger a transfer of funds from the jogger's account to a charity in response to missing a planned workout."

Whether the idea ends up in one of the Microsoft Band wearables remains to be seen. But hitting slackers in their pockets could be the ultimate fitness incentive.

The team (pictured above) also put together a wearable for for musicians, which would point out a duff chord to guitarists, and a sensor for indoor plants which could work out and adapt ideal ambient lighting conditions.