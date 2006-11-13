Evesham announces iPlayer entertainment hub

Evesham Technology has announced its new iPlayer multi-purpose set-top box, priced £299. The re-branded player combines a Freeview tuner, HD upscaling and time-shift recording.

The box upscales SD (Standard Definition) TV to HD resolution, while an 80GB hard drive is included - equating to around 70 hours or recording time, according to Evesham.

Scheduling recordings is as simple as pressing Record on the appropriate programme within the EPG (Electronic Programme Guide). With coming services, you'll also be able to watch TV on demand as well as receive some IPTV services.

The iPlayer has media centre functionality for remote streaming of video, audio tracks and photos from your PC. The box has an HDMI output for connection to a respective display.

You can connect the iPlayer to your broadband connection using the included Ethernet cable - full details on the player's specification are included below.

The TV Max facility enables you to browse the internet and send email on your TV, depending on whether the box is connected to your PC or directly to the internet.

The player is also Catch UP TV ready. This service will enable you to watch previously broadcast programmes over your broadband connection.

There will be paid-for options as well, including Setanta Sports for Scottish Premier League matches.

Selected specifications for the iPlayer: