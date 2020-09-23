This card will enable building next-generation supercomputers

Among the grand pillars of supercomputing are interconnection technologies. It is crucial that interconnects work fast and reliably. Teledyne Lecroy has introduced its new Summit Z516 Excersiser PCIe 5.0 and CXL protocol traffic generation card that will be used to test and verify upcoming high performance computing systems.

The Summit Z516 can emulate PCI Express 5.0 and CXL root complexes and device endpoints. The test tool can be used to verify next-generation PCIe 5.0-enabled CPUs and server platforms. The card uses a PCIe 5.0 x16 interface at 32 GigaTransfers per second (GT/s).

The card can exercise the Link Training & Status State Machine (LTSSM) transitions and generate Transaction Layer Packets (TLPs) and Data Link Layer Packets (DLLPs) at PCIe 5.0 data rates of 32.0 GT/s. In addition, the card can emulate CXL’s CXL.mem and CXL.cache requests as well as generate CXL.io, CXL.cache, and CXL.mem packets.

PCIe 5.0 and CXL

In addition to the card itself, Teledyne has PXP-500 Host Emulation tool for the Summit Z516 Exerciser.

“Users who are moving to CXL on Teledyne LeCroy get the benefit of all the previous investment made in our PCIe test equipment and do not have to wait for important features to mature on alternative solutions,” said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy.

Teledyne does not disclose pricing of the card, but since we are talking with a unique test tool for next-generation supercomputers, the device will be priced accordingly.

Source: Teledyne