These are the most popular 'how to' searches, Google says

Have you ever asked Google how to do something? You're not alone, as a new data visualization site from Google's News Lab and data journalist Xaquín González Veira shows - it compiles all of the most popular how to searches into an interactive graphic that you can adjust based on where you are in the world.

"We looked at what things we need the most help with around the house, from the simplest how-to-fit-a-bulb kind of fixes, to those fixes for which we know we need a professional, but our ego makes us take upon ourselves to at least try," says Viera.

Enter your location on the page and you can see how searches in your country match up against the rest of the world when it comes to getting guides on how to fix windows, doors, light bulbs, sinks, toilets and more.

Help me Google, you're my only hope

"North Americans and East Asians need their toilets, people in former Soviet countries are fearless enough to attempt fixing their own washing machines, warmer climates can't live without a fridge - makes sense - and North and Eastern Europeans need help fixing their light bulbs," explains Viera.

Other searches often tapped into Google include how to boil an egg, how to tell if a guy likes you, how to get a passport, how to tie a tie, how to lose weight (which pops up around the same time each year) and, of course, how to make money.

Viral how to queries are covered too, including ones for loom bands after a February 2014 Jimmy Kimmel show, and ones for the cup song, after Pitch Perfect hit cinemas. You can spend quite a few interesting minutes clicking around the site, so go and check out all the how to data it's got to offer.