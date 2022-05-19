The Future Games Show returns with exclusive announcements this June

Audio player loading…

The Future Games Show will return on June 11, bringing a fresh showcase of exclusive announcements and game reveals.

The livestream will feature over 40 games set to release this year on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can expect a mix of world premieres, developer interviews, exclusive announcements, and more across the event.

The show will kick off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Jun 11 – which is 5am AET, June 12. You’ll be able to catch it on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as directly at GamesRadar.

“The Future Games Show is focused on helping fans discover something new with a hand-picked selection of multi-format games that deserve your attention,” said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games at Future.

“We’ve featured over 200 games across six events since our debut show in June 2020, including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a ‘90s boy band soundtrack; not to mention exclusive trailers and updates from some of the world’s biggest game franchises.”

Streamers can get in on the action, too, by becoming an official partner of the Future Games Show. Sign up through the official streaming partner form to receive a special asset pack and the chance to be listed on Gamesradar+ as an official co-streaming partner.

The event follows the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, which was broadcast back in March this year. It included an exclusive trailer for the PC port of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, revealed the release date of much-anticipated city-builder Dorfromantik, and debuted a trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.