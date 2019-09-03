Best laptops for engineering students in 2019

The best laptops for engineering students are those that are powerful enough and touting the best graphics , to start. These laptops, therefore, should be able to handle all the complex applications and computational tasks that an engineering school work requires while still flexible enough to let you enjoy a bit of entertainment after school.

The exacting demands of an engineering student can, in some cases, make the hunt for the perfect laptop somewhat easier, as it narrows your options in an increasingly crowded market.

However, there’s only a few possible contenders out there for best laptops for engineering students, and the choice gets harder when you factor in the price. After all, best laptops for school are the ones that won’t break the bank.

Lucky for you, we’re about to make your life easier. We put together a list of the best laptops for engineering students. Now, you can spend less time considering all your options, and more time studying.

HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) has the brains and brawn as well. (Image credit: HP)

1. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Powerful performance in a head-turning design

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with Max-Q design | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixels touch | Storage: 512 GB – 2TB SSD

Beautiful design

Sharp 4K display

Excellent performance

Problematic vent placement

Awkward trackpad position

The HP Spectre x360 15-inch’s beauty isn’t only skin deep. HP fitted it with powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and an equally powerful processor, so that one of HP’s latest and greatest 2-in-1s has the brains and brawn as well. This makes it a capable machine and one of the best laptops for engineering students. It also has a beautiful and responsive 4K touchscreen display, and the optional HP Tilt Pen so you can create those 3D models like a pro.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation is the ultimate machine. (Image credit: Lenovo)

2. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Mobile Workstation

Great power, massive price tag

CPU: up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with Max-Q design | RAM: up to 64GB | Screen: 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) – 15.6” 4K UHD HDR (3840 x 2160) multi-touch | Storage: up to 1TB SSD

So much power

Glorious 4K screen

Great user experience

Heavy

Expensive

If you’re looking for a workhorse and you have the funds for it, then Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation is the ultimate machine to shell out a lot of cash on. It has several configurations on hand, fitting different needs and budgets. But, at its most basic, it’s already pretty powerful, rocking a solid graphics card in a robust carbon-fiber and aluminum package that will survive any field work. There’s no doubt that this mobile workstation earned its spot in our best laptops for engineering students list.

Read the full review: ThinkPad X1 Extreme Mobile Workstation

Razer Blade Pro makes for an excellent mobile workstation for engineering. (Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Blade Pro

Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5) | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IGZO touchscreen with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Starboard trackpad placement

A desktop experience you can finally carry

Off-putting price

Less than 5 hours of battery life

Make no mistake: the Razer Blade Pro is a gaming laptop first and foremost. However, it also makes for an excellent mobile workstation for engineering. Yes, it is a tad expensive for students, but it’s less than an inch thick so you can haul it around campus, and packs a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 – what’s not to love? That’s not all; the Razer Blade Pro also brings Razer’s Ultra-Low Profile Mechanical switches to a laptop for the first time ever. It kind of resembles an everyday chiclet keyboard, but press down on it, and you’ll fall in love… though you probably shouldn’t be hitting those keys hard when you’re in a classroom.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Pro

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has been the epitome of mobile computing since the emergence of 2-in-1 devices. (Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

The dawn of a new era for 2-in-1 laptops

CPU: 7th generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – AMD Radeon Graphics (2GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch – 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED display with Touch Screen Panel | Storage: 256GB SSD

Uses S-Pen to great effect

Excellent look and feel

Inconsistent battery life

Downward-firing speakers

The Samsung Notebook 9 has been the epitome of mobile computing since the emergence of 2-in-1 devices. It enhances the S-Pen, Samsung’s own proprietary stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity (the same as Microsoft’s new Surface Pen), a nifty little accessory that doesn’t require charging for convenience. While the touchscreen display is only 1080p, with that 350 to 450 nits of brightness, you won’t be paying any mind to the pixels, or lack thereof. Plus, the long battery life more than makes up for this hybrid’s very few shortcomings.

Read the full review: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

This product is only available in the US at the time of writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the HP Spectre x360 15 .

Dell G3 15 is a great combination of affordability and power. (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell G3 15

Budget gaming in style

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – GTX 1660 Ti | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 1TB HDD – 128GB SSD + 1TB

Affordable

Great performer for the money

Flimsy build

The Dell G3 15 might not be a lot of things, but for this price, you can get some pretty powerful components to back you up – whether you’re just gaming or actually completing engineering projects for school. We’re talking 9th-generation Intel chips and GTX graphics. It’s a great combination of affordability and power, and that’s exactly why it’s one of the best laptops for engineering students. As long as you don’t mind lugging a heavier gaming laptop around campus.

Read the full review: Dell G3 15

How to choose the best laptop for engineering students?

So, what exactly makes for the best laptops for engineering students? Since you're likely to be running complex programs like AutoCAD, you're definitely going to need a laptop with enough power to run them.

We recommend a laptop with the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 chips, and at the very least, 8GB of RAM – though 16GB is even better.

Many of the programs engineering students rely on are also graphically intensive programs – especially CAD, MATLAB and Solid Works, which are used for 3D modelling and video rendering. This means that it's crucial to have a laptop with a dedicated graphics card - rather than an integrated one powered by the processor.

This is why the best gaming laptops are also ideal choices for engineering students, since they offer that kind of graphic power, and the fact that they can handle games for unwinding after classes is just the cherry on top.

A large screen with a high resolution is also advisable, and if you're going to be working on site a lot, Finally, it would be a fine idea to take a look at some of the rugged or well-built laptops that are built to withstand accidents on work sites.