For Office 365, Microsoft further fortifies Clutter's email spam filters

Microsoft Office 365 administrators have been handed greater control over the way spam is dealt with inside inboxes through the service's Clutter feature for Outlook.

The latest in a steady stream of updates is designed to ensure that fewer important messages slip through the cracks and find their way in the Clutter folder, when they are meant to stay in the Outlook email inbox.

To combat this, administrators can now enable specific senders or messages that should or shouldn't get past the Clutter filters. The service does this by using transport rules in the same way that a spam filter prevents certain messages entering the inbox.

Another enhancement has been made to the way employees are informed on the way Clutter works. Plus, the initial message sent to recipients can be personalized by the administrator with a custom sender display name. There are also plans to allow custom logos in the near future.

A third addition to the spam-management lineup sees administrators able to assign retention policy tags to the Clutter folder in the same way as other folders to better manage the life cycle of messages that find a way into a spam folder.

