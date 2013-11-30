Spotify for iPad gets 'Browse' feature for improved playlist discovery

Spotify for iPad now has feature parity with its iPhone counterpart thanks to an update that brings easier access to new releases, curated playlists, mood music and genres.

The update, launched on Friday, sees the Browse tab replace What's New, while iPad owners be seeing a "shiny new look" for playlists. That feature will come to iPhone users soon.

Another new iPad-only feature is the ability for users to follow their friends and favourite artists via the app. Spotify also plans to roll it out to iPhone soon.

Meanwhile iPhone users get a little feature parity in the update thanks to the ability to make their created playlists public or secret.

