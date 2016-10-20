Trending

Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer: stop what you're doing and watch this now

A trip back to the Wild West

The first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 is here and you can watch it right now - just head down below.

It's a short look, but it shows you a selection of the landscapes you'll be playing around in when the game finally comes out. 

That's not until Fall 2017, which means there's still a year or so to wait before you can play it.

It'll be coming to PS4 and Xbox One, and so far there's no word of a PC version of the game.

