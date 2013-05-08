Read all about it! Sony finally launches Australian ebook store

The Australian ebook store landscape is finally getting competitive, with Sony following the JB Hi-Fi Now Books announcement with its own digital ebook store in Australia.

Sony, one of the first companies to offer ebooks digitally in the US, has taken its sweet time delivering the service in Australia.

After partnering with now-defunct bookstore Borders to launch its ereaders back in 2010, the company has finally opened up its ebook store online. The Reader store will offer a wide selection of titles in the ePUB format, making books compatible with other ereader devices like the Kobo Aura HD.

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie

One thing that Sony is promising that the likes of Kobo and Amazon struggle with through their stores is an emphasis on Australian content.

""We are proud to bring our Reader Store eBook offering to customers in Australia. With the widely accepted, open ePUB format and our focus on local Australian eBook selections, we believe Australians will be excited to choose Reader Store for any book they want to read." says Tad Kitsukawa, Managing Director Sony Digital Reading Services.

For a limited time, Sony is trying to get customers to sign up to the Reader Store by offering a free digital book. The book on offer changes every few days during the promotion period, which should cater to readers of a variety of tastes.