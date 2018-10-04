Pinterest launches new tool to help manage and fund your next home renovation

Pinterest has launched a new tool to help turn your collections of home renovation ideas into an actual plan of action – Chase Dream Boards.

Pinterest is a great place for building mood boards to help you plan that home renovation project you'll complete 'some day' – tasteful color schemes, cunning Ikea furniture hacks and – but how often do you actually do anything with them?

Pinterest – together with Chase Home Lending and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott (hosts of TV show Property Brothers) – built Chase Dream Boards to help brings those ideas off your screen and into your home.

Design expertise

Share details of your renovation, including your budget, the scale of your project and the room you're working on, and the tool will build a custom Pinterest board for you, full of advice on funding the work, finding contractors, and to add value to your home. You can then add your own pins alongside to build a full plan.

"Pinterest has [...] proven to be an ideal platform to get in front of millennials and first-time homebuyers, especially since many 'starter homes' require some TLC after move-in," Amy Bonitatibus, chief marketing and communications officer of home lending at JPMorgan Chase told TechRadar.

"We know that these buyers rely heavily on online tools for both design and purchasing inspiration. What’s unique about Chase Dream Boards is that it brings together three trusted companies in the housing category – visual design ideation from Pinterest, design and home renovation expertise via the Scott Brothers, and financial expertise from Chase, because what good is a vision if you can’t make it a reality?"

Dreams to reality

Chase Dream Boards saw over 2,000 users in the first two weeks. "Our goal is to actively help bridge the gap from creative ideation to action," said Bonitatibus. "We hope that this tool can ease the stress of a home remodel through a fun, interactive and useful web platform that educates customers on the potential costs of the project and smart ways to finance it."

If you're looking for more inspiration, this week Pinterest added a 'More ideas' button, which displays pins inspired by items already on each of your boards. You'll find the option under the name of the board, beside 'Your pins'.

Chase has more plans in the works with Pinterest and the Scott brothers – again, aimed at helping you plan and create your ideal home. Keep an eye on Pinterest's news feed for details.