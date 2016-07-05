Fast, prime and ultra-wide: Laowa unveils 12mm f/2.8 lens

Chinese lens manufacturer Laowa has announced plans for the fourth lens in its relatively new line-up. Following on from the 60mm f/2.8 2:1 Macro, 15mm f/4 ultra-wide-angle and 105mm f/2 Smooth Transition Focus (STF), the Zero-D 12mm f/2.8 ultra-wide-angle has been developed for both DSLR and mirrorless mounts.

Details are limited at the moment, and we still haven't seen product shots of it yet (the image above is the 105mm f/2 STF), but the specification has been made available – see below. As with the other lenses in the Laowa line-up, it will be manual focus only, and while its expected to be available in August, pricing is still to be finalised.

Laowa Zero-D 12mm f/2.8 Ultra Wide Angle specification