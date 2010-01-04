Samsung unveils Micro Four Thirds rival NX10

Samsung has chosen 2010 to be the year it bolsters its mini DSLR range, with the release of the NX10.

Instead of following in the rather small footsteps of Olympus and Panasonic – who have taken on the Micro Four Thirds format – Samsung has decided to go it alone offering its own compact camera with DSLR-like capabilities.

Weighing just 350g and measuring a rather lean 123x87x39mm, the NX10 uses an APS-C CMOS imaging sensor which was last seen on the GX-20.

Other features include: a 3-inch AMOLED screen for easier viewing in bright conditions and the screen is said to have an 'acute' viewing angle.



Capture something creative

Speaking about the NX10, SJ Park, CEO of Samsung Digital Imaging Company, said:

"With specialist equipment open to everyone and no longer restricted solely to the professional, more and more people want to capture something creative and tell a story through their camera – but they also want something compact that they can carry around with them all day.

"The large sensor and the ultra fast auto focus give consumers the quality they demand as well as the compactness they want in one exceptional package."

As well as a large sensor and ultra-fast autofocus, the camera also sports an ISO range of 100-3200, a built-in pop-up flash and the ability to shoot 720p HD movies.

Available in the spring, the Samsung will be released in black and silver with pricing to be announced. Go to samsung.com/uk for more details.