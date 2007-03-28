Trending

Ricoh launches half-DLSR half-compact camera

Optional viewfinder included in the Ricoh Caplio GX100

The Ricoh Caplio RX100 is only 25mm thick

Ricoh has replaced its Ricoh Caplio GX8 with the new Ricoh Caplio GX100, a digicam that isn't quite a compact, or a digital SLR.

With a 10-megapixel, 1/1.75-inch CCD sensor, the Ricoh Caplio GX100 has a 3x wide optical zoom lens with an optional 19mm conversion lens for even wider shots. The 2.5-inch LCD screen at the back offers a 170-degree viewing angle.

The compact, 25mm thick Caplio GX100 includes the built-in Smooth Imaging Engine II which ensures better pictures, in combination with vibration correction software. It has a removable electronic viewfinder that allows users to take photos in a more traditional manner.

The Ricoh Caplio GX100 will go on sale at the end of April for £400.

