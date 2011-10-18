Leica unveils 'Titanium' D-Lux 5

The new Titanium edition of the D-Lux 5

Leica has announced a new Titanium 'Special Edition' version of the compact D-Lux 5 camera, which will be available from the end of the month.

The Leica D-Lux 5 Titanium comes with an anodised silver-grey finish and will be presented in a special set with a premium grey leather case with shoulder strap.

Equipped with the same specifications as the standard Leica D-Lux 5 model, the camera includes a 5.1-19.2mm f/2-3.3 ASPH zoom lens, which is an equivalent of 24-90mm in 35mm format.

The camera also features a 1/1.63 inch 10.1 million pixel CCD image sensor, which is larger than sensors found on many other compact cameras.

Also capable of shooting images in a 4:3, 3:2, 16:9 and 1:1 format, the camera has a 3 inch 460,000 pixel resolution screen and can shoot 720p HD videos.

Lightroom

The D-Lux 5 comes packaged with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, which allows for photographers to convert raw image files shot on the camera, and apply image processing.

The Leica D-Lux 5 Titanium price is £855 suggested retail price, and will be available in the UK at the end of October. Other accessories including a black handgrip, electronic viewfinder and a flash unit are available.