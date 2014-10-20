Lenovo might be eyeing up BlackBerry... again

BlackBerry takeover rumours are nothing new, and this week Lenovo could be the company lining up to take over the struggling Canadian manufacturer.

As far as rumours go, it has potential. After all, Lenovo tried to purchase the company back in October last year. Ultimately Lenovo was blocked by the Canadian government because BlackBerry's telecom infrastructure has ties to national security.

Now though, "a source familar with the matter" has given Benzinga the heads up that Lenovo is prepared to try again.

Bailing out the 'Berry?

According to the site, the Chinese company is prepared to offer $15.00 a share as an initial offer and finish with a done deal at $18.00 per share.

Moreover, the rumours proclaim the deal will be done as soon as this week. Unsurprisingly, neither company has commented on this rumour.

Optimistic market watchers might point to BlackBerry's re-emergence, care of new CEO John Chen and the new BlackBerry Passport flagship phone. However, the company has still seen a huge decline in its user base and is not in an enviable position compared to cash-rich tech rivals.

Lenovo, for its part, seems to be on a bit of a mobile spending spree. The company bought Motorola Mobility from Google for around $2.91 billion at the start of the year.

We'll have to wait and see whether the current rumours prove true.

Via G for Games