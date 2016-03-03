BlackBerry 'actively exploring alternatives' to replace WhatsApp

Last week, popular messaging app WhatsApp announced it was dropping support for the BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS platforms along with Android 2.1/2.2, Windows Phone 7.1, Nokia S40 and Symbian S60 towards the end of this year.

The BlackBerry platforms from that list are the ones which are still going the strongest, and with 10 a little over three years old WhatsApp's decision has raised some eyebrows - but there's a solution in the works.

TechRadar spoke to the Canadian firm about losing one of the biggest messaging apps in the world, and how it was looking to combat the loss. A spokesperson said: "While the app landscape continues to evolve, our commitment to BlackBerry 10 and our developers is unwavering.

Working on other options

"We are actively exploring alternatives for BlackBerry users once support of WhatsApp Messenger for BBOS and BlackBerry 10 ends in late 2016."

This message has been reflected in a couple of tweets (1, 2) by the firm, but just what the alternatives are remains to be seen.

BlackBerry has recently been exploring Android, and the spokesperson noted: "Users of BlackBerry Priv, which runs on Android, will not be impacted."

For those BBOS and BB10 users who are now in a bit of a panic about how they'll survive once WhatsApp leaves their device, BlackBerry, had this to say:

"For the most secure messaging platform, consumers can use BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) on BlackBerry OS or BlackBerry 10 and securely communicate and share images and videos with others around the world" the spokesperson explained, "even with users on iPhone, Android and Windows Mobile devices.‎"

Only thing is, you'll have a tough time trying to convince your iOS and Android-toting friends to download it. Good luck.