Nvidia Super RTX GPUs could steal AMD’s Navi thunder with rumored July 2 launch

There’s an increasing amount of evidence flying around to support the existence of Nvidia’s ‘Super’ RTX graphics cards, and these will allegedly be revealed on July 2, according to a fresh report.

We must employ the usual three C’s here – caution, caveats and condiments – because this is a mere rumor, but the report from Videocardz claims that Nvidia has confirmed that the launch date of the Super GPUs will indeed be next Tuesday, July 2.

How might the 2080 Super compare to the RTX 2080 Ti?

Will Intel’s graphics cards support ray tracing off the bat?

Be sure to check out the best PC games of 2019

There will apparently be three models revealed – a GeForce RTX 2060 Super, along with 2070 and 2080 versions – all of which juice up performance compared to the standard RTX models.

What isn’t clear is when the graphics cards will actually be available to buy, as opposed to merely being unveiled; and whether they might be on shelves the same day.

Speculation currently runs that we may see the RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super hit shelves a week later on July 9, which sounds about right. The RTX 2080 Super allegedly won’t pitch up until later in July, so this will be a slightly staggered launch.

Again, it’s worth underlining that this is all speculation, and a couple of previous rumored reveal dates have turned out to be wrong. But as we said at the outset, the evidence for these Super spins on the RTX GPUs is certainly mounting up, and of course it makes sense that Nvidia would want to run interference with AMD’s big Navi launch.

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 (Navi cards) hit the shelves on July 7, the end of next week, so an announcement earlier next week would make sense in terms of thunder-stealing timing.

Price is right?

Exactly how Nvidia prices these new RTX Super graphics cards will, of course, be key, and perhaps more to the point, how the pricing will affect the existing RTX models in relation to AMD’s incoming RX 5700 series.

If the current RTX GPUs become cheaper, they will obviously better compete with the new Navi offerings. And as Wccftech, which spotted this report, chips in, third-party graphics card makers are said to be negotiating rebates on their vanilla RTX stock which will allegedly be sold at a ‘considerably decreased’ margin.

But at the same time, the site warns us that tentative info from a major graphics card manufacturer indicates that there won’t be much price cutting for the existing RTX models.

However, this still hints that there will be at least some price cuts – and obviously that would be most welcome for those who find RTX graphics cards just too pricey (particularly above the 2060 level).

In the end, we don’t know what will happen with pricing, but it seems we might find out soon enough, if the big reveal is indeed coming on July 2.