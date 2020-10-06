NordVPN unleashes colocated servers for greater security

Popular VPN provider NordVPN has embraced colocation and started rolling out dedicated servers in a Finnish data center where the company rents space.

The servers are owned and operated by NordVPN and represent another step towards the elusive goal of securing the hardware perimeter.

“This is just the beginning of NordVPN’s colocation deployment. In the long run, we’re planning to update our entire infrastructure with colocated servers. By the end of this year, more countries will be onboarded,” said Marijus Briedis, NordVPN CTO.

Colocation is a rarity and only deployed by VPN operators with deep pockets because of the cost and complexity it entails.

A useful analogy to explain colocation (or colo) is when a business leases a plot of land with utilities (water, electricity, connectivity and physical security) but is free to build whatever it likes on the land.

Options such as bare metal hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated hosting are all cheaper, but do not offer the level of control provided by colocation.

NordVPN (not to be confused with the OnePlus Nord ) also claims the servers are custom-specific, although it hasn't provided any more details as to what that entails. All we know is that the servers are RAM-based and that security cameras will be attached to the server cabinets should there be any issues.

The VPN provider claims to have more than 14 million users worldwide, with 5,000 servers dotted across 60 countries. Its parent company, NordSec, also operates file encryption tool NordLocker, business VPN service NordVPN Teams and password manager NordPass.