Overnight news roundup: 20-21 September

The next version of the Zune may have music sent straight to it based around users' tastes

It's Friday! And if you're keeping count, that means it's almost time to relax and enjoy the weekend. To tide you over until then, check out some of these stories that you may have missed overnight.

New navigational pane for Safari?

Could a new Safari navigational pane be in the works? According to AppleInsider, Apple has filed some patents with the US Patent Office indicating an intention to create a more neutral, easily remembered navigational pane.

Is today the day of patents? Microsoft patents have emerged that suggest a whole new strategy for the Zune could be on the way. According to reports, the Zune may have music sent directly to it based on its owner's musical preferences.

According to Forbes magazine, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page are each worth $18.5 billion. But did you know that this makes them the equal fifth richest Americans?

Are hybrid hard drives failing miserably? According to CNET News, hybrid hard drives are on the way out because of poor support and lack of viable integration.

Well, it looks like Iomega is getting into the network storage game with earnest. Today the company announced a new NAS device and print servers that are aimed at the consumer market, albeit with price tags of $1,900 (£943) and $2,500 (£1,240) respectively.

Western Digital expands MyBook line

If you're a fan of Western Digital and you enjoy using the company's MyBook line of external hard drives, you'll be interested to know that the company is stocking shelves with new drives ranging from 320GB to 1TB in size as we speak.

According to a recent survey, it seems Americans are more than happy to give up sex and friends for a great internet life. Amazingly, a whopping 28 per cent of respondents admitted to spending more time on the web than socialising with people face-to-face.

Can another software media player compete in an already groaning market? Adobe certainly thinks so. The company has announced plans to release a new media player to rival Microsoft's own Windows Media Player.