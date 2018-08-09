Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to be Netflix's final Marvel movie

We knew it was on the cards, but now Disney's plan to cut ties with Netflix in the lead-up to the launch of its own streaming service is officially in motion.

A report by The New York Times has revealed that starting with next year's Captain Marvel, all new Marvel Studios releases will appear on the as-yet-unnamed Disney-branded streaming service instead of Netflix.

Based on this information, we can surmise that this year's Marvel releases, namely Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, will probably still arrive on Netflix, but the latter will likely be the studio's last hurrah on the service.

As for Netflix's Marvel-based originals, which include Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, NYT reports that there are “no current plans” to move the shows from their current home, according to a a Disney spokeswoman (though we already knew that).

It's no surprise that Disney is being so aggressive when it comes to securing exclusives for its streaming service – in May of this year, Netflix was momentarily worth more than the 95-year-old Walt Disney Company, which probably gave the Mouse House one heck of a wake-up call.