Moto Z4 seemingly sold by Amazon even though it hasn’t been announced yet

Phones being listed by retailers before they’ve been announced isn’t totally unheard of, but the Moto Z4 wasn’t just listed on Amazon, it was seemingly sold and shipped to a customer.

The listing has of course been removed, but someone going by the username JETFIRE007 received the handset and posted information on Reddit and a hands-on video on YouTube, so we now have a very good idea of what to expect from the Moto Z4.

As you can see in the video, the design looks much as we’d expected from rumors, with a small notch at the top housing a single-lens camera, and a tiny bit of bezel below the screen.

On the back there’s another single-lens camera, this time in a circular camera block, and lower down there’s a Moto Mod connector. Notably the phone also has a headphone port.

As for specs, the Moto Z4 apparently has a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 675 chipset, 128GB of storage, a 48MP rear camera (which uses Quad Pixel technology to take extra-detailed 12MP photos), a 25MP front-facing camera, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 3,600mAh battery, and a microSD card slot.

Moving on to the price, the Moto Z4 was listed on Amazon at $499 (roughly £395/AU$720), though oddly that was price given both for the phone on its own and for a bundle with a Moto 360 Camera.

While we’d take all of this information with a pinch of salt, it looks likely that the specs and design shown here are accurate. And as the phone already appears finished and was listed for sale – albeit accidentally – we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s announced soon.

It might not be alone either, as Amazon also had a listing for screen protectors designed specifically for the Moto Z4 Force – another unannounced handset.

