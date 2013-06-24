Want a smaller-looking head? Grab Huawei's MediaPad 7 Vogue phablet

The Vogue 7 is both phone and tablet

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has today unleashed a new Android tablet device which, if you're unfazed by the prospect of funny looks and giggles, will also function perfectly well as a smartphone.

The MediaPad 7 Vogue tablet is, as the name suggests, a 7-inch rival to the Samsung Galaxy Note series and runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean beneath the version 1.5 of the company's own Emotion UI.

It packs a quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which can be boosted through the microSD card slot.

However, thanks to the built-in mobile receiver, it "provides the perfect mix of functions from a tablet, smartphone and entertainment center in one stylish and portable device," the company said.

Middle of the road

The display is a relatively low-res 1024 x 600, while everything is supported by a 4100mAh battery pack, which Huawei claims is good for playback of four HD movies back-to-back.

In terms of cameras there's a VGA webcam for video calling and a 3-megapixel camera you probably won't want to rely on for capturing precious memories.

The device will launch on home soil later this month, with international releases promised thereafter.

There's no official news on price or release date on western territories just yet, but we would expect this to sit around, if not beneath, the price points of the Nexus 7s and Kindle Fires of the world.