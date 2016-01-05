Toshiba's Dynapad takes on Surface Pro 4 with Surface 3 specs

Toshiba unveiled its Surface Pro 4 challenger in the form of the convertible Dynapad tablet. Like the Surface Pro 4, the Dynapad comes with a 12-inch screen and is powered by Windows 10. But unlike Microsoft's flagship tablet, the Dynapad won't ship with Intel's Skylake Core processors.

Instead, the Toshiba Dynapad will use Intel's more frugal Atom processor, which makes its internals more comparable to the Surface 3. The tablet comes with a Cherry Trail Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor with integrated Intel HD Graphics, 64GB of storage and 4GB LPDDR3 memory that is not user upgradeable.

And similar to Microsoft's slates, the Dynapad will utilize a tablet-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio display, which makes it more natural when used in slate mode. It supports 1080p content.

Connectivity and features

The Dynapad has a 2-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. The Dynapad charges via a micro USB connector, and the tablet comes with a microSD card reader for expansion.

The tablet weighs just 1.28 pounds, but if you add the keyboard and use the device in the laptop form factor, the weight goes up to 2.2 pounds. Fortunately, however, for the $649 (£442, AU$906) price, the keyboard is included in the package.

And for note takers, the Dynapad also supports handwriting input with Toshiba's TruPen stylus. Unfortunately, as the tablet docks into the keyboard via a groove, you won't be able to adjust the tilt of the screen.

The Dynapad is available for preorder right now through Toshiba, and the device is expected to ship on January 19.

New Canvio hard drives

In addition to announcing the Dynapad, Toshiba also announced that its latest Canvio portable external hard drives. The Canvio Premium drives will be available in 1TB, 2TB and 3TB capacities for $84 (£57, AU$117), $129 (£87, AU$180) and $159 (£108, AU$221) respectively.

These new drives feature dual-port USB-A and USB-C connectivity with an included adapter.

The Canvio Premiums are available for purchase now through Toshiba's online store and at select retailers.