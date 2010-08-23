Archos to show five new Android tablets at IFA

Archos will unveil five new Android tablets at IFA this year – with screen sizes ranging from 2.8 to 10 inches.

The French company will be showing off not only its popular current ranges, but also showcasing its next generation of tablets at the electronics show.

One of the new tablets will almost certainly be the much-rumoured Archos 32 internet tablet.

"The company will showcase five brand new Internet Tablets ranging touch screen from 2.8 to 10 inches featuring computing, communications and apps with the power of Android plus Archos' legendary video quality will be shown for the first time," stated the company.

Showcase

"Current Archos product ranges will also be on display and available to view, including the large-screen Archos 7 and Archos 8 Home Tablets offering functions, features and applications suited to the home, the latest Vision range of affordable MP3 and MP4 players and ARCHOS 9 PC Tablet with Windows 7."

Archos' Android tablets will face huge competition, with major manufacturers like Samsung poised to show off their own devices.