More Toshiba laptop batteries recalled

This latest battery replacement programme is another blow for Sony

Toshiba has recalled another batch of faulty laptop batteries. Reuters reports that the Sony -manufactured cells are being revoked due to "fire risk."

Last year, Sony's profits were dented over the recall of 9.6 million batteries used in various laptops including Dell and Apple models. Some were pictured bursting into flames. This latest recall affects an estimated 5,100 lithium-ion batteries worldwide made in December 2005.

Some of the batteries were sold in Europe as part of the Satellite and Tecra range.

Back in March, Lenovo recalled 205,000 Sanyo-manufactured extended life battery packs, while Gateway announced a recall of 14,000 batteries last month.