Dell Inspiron R Series offer 3D Blu-ray playback

Dell has shown off the latest member of its laptop range, the Dell Inspiron R Series.

The R Series comes equipped with some impressive stats, including the (optional) addition of a 13-hour battery.

There's also a choice of Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors and up to 8GB of memory.

Dell has also decided that 3D is here to stay and equipped the Inspiron R Series with 3D Blu-ray movie playback.

Switch it on

Other features include USB 3.0 connectivity, 1080p playback, an HD webcam, some spangly audio and Intel Wireless Display technology for wireless projection of full 1080p video and 5.1 surround sound.

But, the biggest feature of all is the new Switch design. Don't like the lid? Then pop it off and buy a more colourful one.

Okay, maybe it's not the best feature, but TechRadar is a sucker for a gimmick.

The Dell Inspiron R Series is out now, is available in 15- and 17-inch flavours and pricing starts from £479.