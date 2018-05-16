Microsoft’s currently flogging an Xbox One S with 6 games for just AU$299

UPDATE: Yesterday, we reported on Xbox One S bundles that offered the console and up to 5 games (or 4, depending on which one you opt to get) for only $299. Well, that deal has improved today, with the inclusion of Dead Rising 4 and Quantum Break in each of the bundles! Updated details below:

If you've been waiting for a great deal before picking up Microsoft's current mainstream Xbox — or have just been keeping an eye out for a cheap 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player — you're in luck: you can currently snag the Xbox One S with up to six games for only $299.

Available on Microsoft's online store, there are three console bundles to choose from, each with a different main game, with the options being Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Assassin's Creed Origins.

Along with your chosen game, all those bundles include digital copies of the snowboarding game Steep, the open-world racing game The Crew, the zombie-mashing action game Dead Rising 4, the time-manipulating shooter Quantum Break, plus your choice of either Gears of Wars 4 or NBA 2K18.

That's not all — depending on the bundle you choose, you might also potentially receive some additional expansion packs.

4K'n good deal

Along with the games listed above, you'll also receive a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass (effectively giving you access to over 100 downloadable games), and a 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold.

As alluded to earlier, the Xbox One S's ability to output video at 4K resolution makes it a great device for watching Ultra HD movies and TV shows, whether that be through Netflix, Amazon Prime or the console's built-in 4K blu-ray player.

Microsoft's Xbox One S console bundle deal will be available until 11:59pm on June 30, 2018.