Microsoft fixes Windows 10 April 2018 Update problems with Intel and Toshiba SSDs

Microsoft has deployed another cumulative update for the big Windows 10 April 2018 Update, and among the batch of fixes is a cure for the issue that was causing major problems with SSDs from Intel and Toshiba.

Update KB4100403 patches the build number of the OS up to 17134.81, and contains fixes for issues in Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge, along with the solution for a Windows Hello bug, as well as the SSD fix.

On the latter, Microsoft noted that the patch “addresses an issue with power regression on systems with NVMe devices from certain vendors”.

Windows Update should pick this up for you automatically if you’re already running the April 2018 Update, but those with Intel and Toshiba SSDs will have been blocked from upgrading because of the aforementioned gremlins.

Microsoft advises users with these solid-state drives to wait until the April 2018 Update is offered to their PC, rather than rushing off and installing it manually now, because the KB4100403 patch isn’t incorporated into the big update just yet.

Obviously, when it is included, the update will then be unblocked and rolled out for those using the affected drives.

Manual method

However, if you’re impatient and don’t want to wait for Microsoft to push the update to your machine, the firm advises that: “Starting May 25, if you’re an advanced user on an actively serviced version of Windows 10 and would like to install Windows 10 version 1803, you can manually check for updates.”

In other words, for those manually upgrading to the April 2018 Update, the SSD fix will be incorporated starting from tomorrow. So just make sure you don’t jump the gun...

At any rate, whichever route you choose, you’ll soon be able to enjoy the Windows 10 April 2018 Update and all its goodies.

As a final note, if you’ve come across any other issues with the April 2018 Update, we’ve got an extensive guide on how to troubleshoot problems.

These are the best laptops of 2018

Via Neowin