LastPass is getting an upgrade iOS users are bound to love

Password management company LastPass has announced new features coming to iOS users that should solve some major headaches.

The company revealed that iOS users that have the LastPass Safari extension installed on either their iPhones or iPads will now be able to create, save, and fill in, their login credentials directly within a website or third-party app form field.

Online form autocomplete has now also been made possible, eliminating the need to constantly bring up the password management (opens in new tab) app and copy/paste the contents. Furthermore, users will now be able to generate a new, strong password, the moment they’re filling out registration forms. LastPass said this new functionality is now available because Apple rolled out the necessary technology on its platform.

New features coming in the summer

“Our customers have requested and anticipated a simplified save and fill experience and we’re confident the new functionality will improve their experience drastically by having the full power of LastPass on a mobile device, right at their fingertips,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management for LastPass.

For now, the new functionality has only made it to iOS endpoints, and to devices sporting the Safari addon. However, during the summer, the company will expand it to include desktop users, as well as other browsers, such as Chrome, or Firefox.

For the best mobile experience, LastPass says customers should turn on autofill in their mobile device settings, and enable the LastPass iOS Safari Extension.

The news comes just a few days after Apple announced Passkeys, a new feature described as a “next-gen credential that’s more secure, easier to use, and aims to replace passwords for good.”

Passkeys use “powerful cryptographic techniques and the biometrics built into the device” to keep accounts safe, the company explained during WWDC 2022, with users simply needing to use TouchID, or FaceID, to authenticate to a new web app, mobile app, or service in order to create a passkey (opens in new tab).