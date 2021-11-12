Is Gmail down? Email service sees login issues

Email service Gmail appears to be suffering issues this morning with a possible outage affecting both its online and mobile apps.

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 0300 ET/08:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the number of issue reports continues to rise.

Currently, the official Google Workspace dashboard lists all systems as operational, and the company has said on Twitter that it hasn't seen any problems.

Gmail issues

We don't know much about the Gmail problems just yet, but internal evidence from the TechRadar Pro team saw us unable to log into our accounts, with the usual 2FA security authenticiation methods running very slowly.

The issue appears to only affect Gmail users in the UK so far, as workers across the country log in for their working day.

Some users have taken to Twitter to complain that business profile pages seem to have disappeared, while others say they can't access Gmail services at all.

We'll continue to monitor the story and update here when appropriate.