Is Gmail down? Email service sees login issues for users across the world

Update 09:00 GMT: Reports continue to rise of Gmail not working issues, but the company has still yet to comment.

Email service Gmail appears to be suffering issues this morning with a possible outage affecting both its online and mobile apps.

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 0300 ET/08:00 GMT, with thousands of users having now registered problems.

The issues, which seem to be affecting logging in to an online account, are affecting users in the UK, Europe and the US, with numbers growing by the minute.

Gmail login not working

We don't know much about the exact Gmail problems just yet, but internal evidence from the TechRadar Pro team saw us unable to log into our accounts, with the usual 2FA security authenticiation methods running very slowly.

Sending 2FA alerts to a mobile device took much longer than usual, and in some cases resulted in an error, leaving us unable to log in as workers across the country log in for their working day.

Currently, the official Google Workspace dashboard lists all systems as operational, and the company has said on Twitter that it hasn't seen any problems.

Some users have taken to Twitter to complain that business profile pages seem to have disappeared, while others say they can't access Gmail services at all.

We'll continue to monitor the story and update here when appropriate.