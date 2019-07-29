Is AMD about to launch a new wave of Ryzen 3000 processors?

AMD is riding high at the moment, and it seems the company isn’t planning to take its foot off the gas, as a recently-published EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing has seemingly outed a new range of third-generation Ryzen desktop processors.

According to the listing, AMD could be working on unannounced Ryzen 3000-series processors, including the Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700 and Ryzen 5 3500.

AMD’s current family of Ryzen 3000 processors range from the midrange AMD Ryzen 5 3600 to the high-end 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, and have been highly acclaimed by both critics and consumers.

It makes sense that AMD would like to keep this momentum going by introducing new processor models at more appealing prices.

Guessing game

If these processors exist – and aren’t just placeholders – then they would potentially be variants of existing processors with lower TDP (thermal design power), which means they could have lower clock speeds (and lower prices).

So, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900 would be a lower-powered version of the excellent AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, with a similar relationship between the Ryzen 7 3700 and the Ryzen 7 3700X. The ‘X’ variants both have TDP of 105W, while the new CPUs will apparently have TDPs of 65W, as well as having the same core and thread counts as the existing models.

The Ryzen 5 3500 doesn’t have an existing ‘X’ variant, but Tom’s Hardware speculates that it could be a successor to the Ryzen 5 2500X – so it might only be available in pre-built machines and not sold separately.

It looks like AMD could also be releasing a Ryzen 9 Pro 3900, Ryzen 7 Pro 3700 and Ryzen 5 Pro 3600, which would be aimed at business users. According to the listing, the Pro models would have the same TDP as the regular CPUs, so they will likely perform similarly as well.

While these potential new Ryzen 3000 processors have not been officially announced by AMD, considering how much we liked the company’s latest CPUs, we’re excited at the prospect of seeing more chips from AMD to keep up the pressure on Intel.