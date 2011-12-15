StatCounter: Chrome 15 'world's most popular browser'

Google is not only dominating the search market but the browser market too, according to the statisticians at StatCounter.

The web analytics company has been doing a spot of number crunching and found that Chrome 15 took 23.6 per cent of the worldwide market in the last week in November compared to Microsoft's Internet Explorer 8 at 23.5 per cent.

It's not a massive lead over IE but the implication that Google has managed to usurp Microsoft - even for a week - as the browser king is massive.

Now, before we get ahead of ourselves, StatCounter does note that IE is still leading by quite a margin if you add all the different versions of the browser together - this new stat fight is just between Chrome 15 and IE 8.

When in Chrome

Speaking about the browser stat, Aodhan Cullen, CEO, StatCounter, said: "Looking at the daily stats, Chrome 14 and 15 have been overtaking IE8 at weekends since the beginning of October. However, Chrome 15 overtook IE8 for the first time during the five day working week, in week commencing 5 December.

"It looks as if people favour Chrome on weekends at home but office commercial use has now caught up."

Google launched a new version of Chrome this week, with a number of new features – including multi-user features.

The news that Chrome is riding so high will be another blow to Mozilla and its Firefox browser. Earlier in December, it was reported that the deal between Firefox and Google over search was over – although Mozilla has not actually said whether this is the case or not.

When it comes to the most tech-enthused audience in the world - and by that we mean the lovely readers of TechRadar - Chrome has been the most popular browser to view the site with since October.